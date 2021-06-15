A break-in at a Windermere gas station has Columbia Valley RCMP searching for two unknown suspects.

Staff arrived for their shift at the Centex gas station along Highway 93/95 on Saturday morning to find that someone had broken a window and entered the business.

Police officials said surveillance footage showed two individuals wearing hoodies, gloves and masks breaking the glass to unlock the door.

Once inside, the two suspects stole several cigarette packages before heading north in a small car.

RCMP officers continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to come forward.