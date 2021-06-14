The East Kootenay Community Credit Union (EKC) has gifted $8,000 towards 16 customizable classroom kits to help with outdoor learning.

EKC officials said $500 dollars was given to each elementary school in Cranbrook, Jaffary, Fernie, Elkford and Sparwood.

According to EKC officials, teachers in the area said the main obstacle for making outdoor learning effective and enjoyable, was a lack of equipment and resources.

Teachers could use the money to buy various equipment from missing the Outdoor Learning Store, a Canadian non-profit.

EKC officials said they worked with local principals, Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network and the Outdoor Learning Store to ensure kids would get to use the equipment before the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Earlier this spring, schools in the area also had the opportunity to take part in a series of free, 60-minute outdoor learning workshops.