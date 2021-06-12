News On-duty RCMP officer killed in Saskatchewan SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff June 12, 2021 Vista Stock photo An on-duty RCMP officer has been killed east of Regina. Police say 26-year-old Constable Shelby Patton was responding to a call Saturday morning about a vehicle that had been stolen. They say he was struck and killed by the vehicle while attempting a traffic stop near Wolseley, Saskatchewan. He died at the scene. Two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested later in the morning in the Francis area in connection to the investigation.