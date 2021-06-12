An on-duty RCMP officer has been killed east of Regina.

Police say 26-year-old Constable Shelby Patton was responding to a call Saturday morning about a vehicle that had been stolen.

They say he was struck and killed by the vehicle while attempting a traffic stop near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.

He died at the scene.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested later in the morning in the Francis area in connection to the investigation.