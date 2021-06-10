An overhead map of the Phillips Reservoir. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Water quality is still good and safe to drink after the barbed wire fence surrounding Phillips Reservoir was deliberately cut.

The City of Cranbrook said the water quality is monitored regularly and the public would be notified immediately if there were any concerns.

Jason Perrault, Public Works Manager with the City of Cranbrook said the fencing around the area was cut sometime in the past two weeks, giving nearby cattle herds access to the reservoir.

“We are committed to the delivery of safe and desirable drinking water to all our residents and businesses. It is something we take very seriously,” said Perrault. “This type of careless act can easily jeopardize the quality of your drinking water. Please leave the fence alone and please stay out of the reservoir property.”

Perrault said it’s very important that people recreating in the Crown land areas around the Phillips Reservoir also stay away from the water supply.

**Story by Josiah Spyker**