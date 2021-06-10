News COVID-19 transmission remains low in East Kootenay SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff June 10, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) A total of 18 COVID-19 infections were reported in the East Kootenay last week, as case counts have been on a decline throughout the last month. According to data from the BC Centre of Disease Control, Cranbrook saw the most new cases in the region, with eight new infections between May 30th to June 5th. Creston had the next highest, with four new cases, followed by Windermere with three and Fernie with two. Meanwhile, Kimberley reported just one, while Golden had none. Kimberley has seen the lowest new case count in the last month, with no new infections through the first three weeks of May, before seeing three over the last two weeks. Data from the last month shows that the East Kootenay has been on a slow, downward trend since the start of May, down from 36 cases reported in the first week of the month, between the 2nd and 8th. New cases since May 2nd follows, numbers in brackets represent cases per 100,000 people: Cranbrook (10): New cases: May 2nd to 8th – 7 May 9th to 15th – 4 May 16th to 22nd – 2 May 23rd to 29th – 9 May 30th to June 5th – 8 18+ vaccination rate (as of June 7th): 67% Kimberley (1): New cases: May 2nd to 8th – 0 May 9th to 15th – 0 May 16th to 22nd – 0 May 23rd to 29th – 2 May 30th to June 5th – 1 18+ vaccination rate (as of June 7th): 73% Fernie (2): New cases: May 2nd to 8th – 5 May 9th to 15th – 11 May 16th to 22nd – 6 May 23rd to 29th – 1 May 30th to June 5th – 2 18+ vaccination rate (as of June 7th): 69% Windermere (5): New cases: May 2nd to 8th – 6 May 9th to 15th – 1 May 16th to 22nd – 1 May 23rd to 29th – 4 May 30th to June 5th – 3 18+ vaccination rate 77% Creston (3): New cases: May 2nd to 8th – 6 May 9th to 15th – 0 May 16th to 22nd – 2 May 23rd to 29th – 2 May 30th to June 5th – 4 18+ vaccination rate 59% Golden (0): New cases: May 2nd to 8th – 12 May 9th to 15th – 2 May 16th to 22nd – 2 May 23rd to 29th – 3 May 30th to June 5th – 0 18+ vaccination rate 78% Tags: Columbia ValleyCOVID-19CranbrookCrestonElk ValleyFernieKimberleyRDEK