Two highway construction projects, one near Moyie and another between Fairmont Hot Springs and Invermere, will likely impact drivers travelling around the region.

A total of 41 kilometres of highway will be resurfaced in the East Kootenay, spread between two locations.

Along Highway 3, a 14 kilometre stretch of road will be resurfaced between Irishman Creek and Moyie Townsite. B.C. Government officials estimate the project will be wrapped up in October.

Several roads in Fairmont Hot Springs and Westside Road between the community and Invermere will account for the remaining 27-kilometre stretch set for resurfacing.

B.C. Government officials estimate both projects will be wrapped up in October.

While construction is underway, drivers can expect minor delays and single-lane traffic at times.

The province’s highways and roadways remain open but B.C. officials remind residents that non-essential travel restrictions between regions remain in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These two paving projects are part of a broader program set to restore more than 500 kilometres of highway within the southern Interior.

“Investment in our transportation infrastructure has never been more important as we recover economically from the pandemic,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We are happy to see crews getting to work on these resurfacing projects. These kinds of investments are providing good-paying jobs for British Columbians and supporting the safe and efficient movement of people and goods that strengthen our economy.”

In total, more than $70-million in provincial funding is being spent on highway resurfacing in the southern Interior, with over $20-million invested in roadside improvements.

A list of the other major projects around the southern Interior set to happen this year follows: