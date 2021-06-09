Toby Creek as of Wednesday, June 9, 2021. High waters have since receded following a washout on Friday. (Supplied by B.C. Ministry of Transportation - Rocky Mountain District, Twitter)

Traffic through Toby Creek Road can flow through once again after the water has receded.

B.C. Ministry of Transportation officials said the area about one kilometre west of Panorama Resort Drive has re-opened as of Wednesday morning.

On Friday, the creek bank flooded resulting in a washout that closed the road in a low-lying area.