There were several reports over the last week of cars being rummaged through in Invermere and Radium Hot Springs.

According to the Columbia Valley RCMP, there were some items stolen, including a Canon digital camera and a set of Ping golf clubs.

The Police want to remind residents to remove any valuables from their vehicles and make sure all doors are locked.

Any suspicious vehicles or people should be reported to the police.

Below is the Columbia Valley RCMP’s weekly update, provided by Sgt. Darren Kakuno. This past week, May 31st through June 6th, the Columbia Valley RCMP responded to 104 calls for service.

On Monday, May 31st a couple who had been camping off Hawke Road in Fairmont Hot Springs returned to their campsite to find someone had vandalized their Jeep Cherokee. An officer attended and discovered all the windows had been broken and the body panels dented. The damage occurred sometime between 11:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP or Crimestoppers.

On Wednesday, June 2nd a white 2011 20’ utility trailer with Alberta license plate 4JX871 was reported stolen from a vacant property in the Castlerock subdivision in Invermere. The trailer had hail damage on the passenger side of the trailer.

On Thursday, June 3rd Columbia Valley RCMP members attended a property off Highway 93/95 near Invermere to speak to a resident on the property and observed a 2010 Mastercraft X15 ski boat and a 2003 Keystone travel trailer on the property. Queries of the serial numbers revealed the boat was reported stolen out of Alberta and the trailer was reported stolen out of Cranbrook. Both were towed from the location. The resident was not home at the time and the investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday, June 3rd a yellow Hobietec 2 person kayak was reported stolen from a property on 2nd Avenue in Invermere sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 7:20 p.m. on June 3rd.

On Friday, June 4th at about 1:00 a.m. emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 93/95 near Canal Flats. The driver and lone occupant of a Chevrolet Cobalt was not injured. While speaking to the driver, the investigating officer formed suspicion the driver had consumed alcohol and read a breath demand to the driver. The driver complied and blew two “fails”. As a result, the driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Driving Prohibition and the vehicle was impounded.

**Story by Josiah Spyker**