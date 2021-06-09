The Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to help identify the driver of a white SUV that hit a youth on their bike.

The incident happened at 2A St. South at around 8:30 a.m. on May 14th.

Cst. Katie Forgeron with the Cranbrook RCMP said the white SUV is described as either a GMC Yukon or a Toyota 4Runner style vehicle.

Forgeron said they are seeking any witnesses that may have seen the incident, or to have the driver turn themselves in.

“We are continuing our investigation into this matter and are hopeful that the driver of the SUV will come forward,“ said Forgeron.

According to Forgeron, the SUV turned left as the youth crossed 2A St. South and struck the back pegs of his bike. The youth was thrown from the bike and sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471.