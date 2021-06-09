Victoria Ave Repaving Map (3rd St. S. to 11th St. S). (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Drivers travelling along Cranbrook’s Victoria Avenue will face some delays for the rest of the week.

Victoria will be down to one lane of alternating traffic between 3rd Street South and 11 Street South beginning Wednesday morning.

Weather permitting paving will wrap up Friday.

Drivers are asked to slow down and obey signs and flaggers for the safety of the City’s workers.