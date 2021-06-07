Wildsight Elk Valley has received $88,000, thanks to the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative (CHCI).

According to Wildsight officials, the funding will go towards the expansion of Fernie’s EcoGarden, with construction set to begin later this summer.

Dawn Deydey, Wildsight Elk Valley Community Program Coordinator said the expansion will include installing fencing, building additional garden areas, the purchase of tools, an outdoor covered learning space and the construction of a toolshed.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to expand the Community EcoGarden in Prentice Park. This funding will support the construction of a covered learning area for outdoor education with schools and community groups,” said Deydey. “It will also allow us to expand our gardening spaces, providing more community members with the opportunity to grow the food they eat.”

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities said the CHCI was created to help communities feeling the impact of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has put a serious strain on cities and towns across our country, impacting the way our neighbourhoods look, work, and feel,” said Fillmore. “In response, the Government of Canada has introduced the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, designed to bring joy back to our streets in a safe and innovative way.”

Funding was distributed by the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR), alongside six other Community Foundations.

“In the East Kootenay, I am thrilled that Wildsight Elk Valley has received $88,000 for the EcoGarden – Learning & Growing Space project in Fernie,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director. “In Round 1, the BC-Southern Hub received funding applications totalling over $6 million, and I am so pleased that this local project has been funded through this initiative.”

This was the first round of funding from the CHCI, with other communities from across British Columbia also receiving support.

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative Funding:

EcoGarden – Learning & Growing Space project (Fernie): $88,000

The Nakusp Natural Adventure Park project (Nakusp): $55,000

Growing Community project (Richmond): $20,000

N’sis’ooloxw Pathways project (Vernon): $99,000

Oppenheimer Bicycle Repair Clinics project (Vancouver): $66,000

Youth/Community Centre project (Mission): $64,251

Nikkei Garden project (Burnaby): $74,958

Okanagan Rail Trail Project (Kelowna): $72,000

From local farms to our connected tables, Food for everyone project (Vancouver): $43,000

Get out and Play: Oliver Racquet Sport Court Development project (Oliver): $42,647

** Story by Josiah Spyker ***