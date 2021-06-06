News Cranbrook firefighters snuff out flames spread from abandoned firepit SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff June 5, 2021 (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services) A small fire in the recently logged area west of Cranbrook was extinguished by firefighters Saturday afternoon. Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services said wind helped the flames spread quickly from an abandoned campfire. The incident saw a response from four apparatus and five staff. No buildings were threatened by the fire. B Shift actioned a small fire in the recently logged lands West of the City this afternoon. The winds quickly caused the abandoned campfire to move into the surrounding area. 4 apparatus and 5 staff extinguished the fire. No homes were threatened. pic.twitter.com/v8BIDxosL0 — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) June 6, 2021 Tags: Cranbrook