Flooding at Spruce Grove Campground near Fairmont Hot Springs on June 5, 2021. (Supplied by the RDEK)

Flooding has prompted the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) to issue an Evacuation ORDER for Spruce Grove RV Park and Campground near Fairmont Hot Springs.

The RDEK said the ORDER requires everyone to leave the area until it is lifted.

Those in the campground are asked to take critical items, such as medicine, purse, wallet and keys if they are immediately available. Pets can be taken in a kennel or on a leash.

“Gather your family: take a neighbor or someone who needs help,” said the RDEK.

Those in need of transportation assistance are asked to call 250-489-9677.