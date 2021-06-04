A truck stolen out of Sparwood last week was found in Calgary on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of two men, with one facing a number of charges.

Elk Valley RCMP said the white Dodge Dakota with a blue canopy was stolen on May 28th.

The vehicle was found with the assistance of the Calgary Police Service (CPS), Auto Theft Team (ATT) on Thursday, June 3rd.

A CPS member pulled over the truck, and the driver complied with the officer’s demands. He was arrested at the scene.

The passenger, however, took the opportunity to attempt an escape. Police said the man slid into the driver’s seat and took off.

The driver then pulled into an alleyway and fled on foot. The ATT found the vehicle and arrested the fleeing driver. Police then learned that the vehicle’s plates were also stolen.

The man who was arrested first has been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 for the truck and plates. He was released with an Appearance Notice.

The man who attempted to flee from police will face a slew of charges. RCMP said he will face the same possession of stolen property charge, along with flight from Police, dangerous driving, driving while suspended, and possession of methamphetamine and break and enter tools. He was also found to be in breach of firearm prohibition and driving with no insurance.