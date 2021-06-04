Beginning Monday, Kris Hill will take over the role of Deputy Fire Chief for the Sparwood Fire Department.

Hill was born in Vancouver and said he had a passion for firefighting from an early age. He joined the junior program with the North Oyster Volunteer Fire Department in Ladysmith, BC, when he was 16 years old. After progressing in his education, he quickly obtained a Lieutenant position at the age of 22.

Hill said he has a desire to share his love of Fire Services with the public through community engagement events.

“I have always been a major ambassador for fire safety, continuously learning and increasing my knowledge in prevention and education,” added Hill. “I enjoy spending extra time ensuring the community’s needs are met and residents are safe. I train businesses in the use of fire extinguishers, install smoke alarms for the elderly and vulnerable, and try to make the community safer every day.”

According to Hill, his background is in municipal fire services, but also has experience as a first responder, fire services instructor, paramedic and as a wildfire and industrial firefighter.

David Wilks, Sparwood’s Mayor said he was impressed to see how well Hill’s values line up with the District.

“Our Sparwood Fire Department is made up of men and women who are skilled and dedicated to firefighting and serving the community. It is clear that Kris will become an integral part of Sparwood and the Fire Services Team,” said Wilks. “We are thrilled to employ his expertise in public education and fire prevention to continue to inform residents and youth about fire safety.”

Hill said he is looking forward to engaging with the community and encourages residents to ask questions if they see him out in public.

** Story by Josiah Spyker ***