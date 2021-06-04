The Provincial Government is providing funding for 20 homes in the ʔaq’am community and 30 in Sparwood, along with over 2,400 other affordable rental homes across B.C.

The Province said the homes in ʔaq’am will be for Indigenous families and Elders.

Meanwhile, the Province will partner with the Elk Valley Family Society to build 30 units at 400 Evergreen Crescent for individuals, families and seniors.

Construction in both communities will be part of a broader initiative to build 2,455 affordable rental homes for moderate and low-income people around B.C.

“These new homes mean that thousands of families, seniors and Indigenous peoples in our province will enjoy safe, new, affordable homes,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “These homes are part of the nearly 30,000 affordable homes now complete or underway in every corner of the province, building on the significant momentum as we recover from more than a decade of underinvestment in housing by the old government. We’re making good progress in addressing the housing crisis for all British Columbians, and there’s more to do.”

A total of 47 new projects have been selected through Building BC: Community Housing Fund (CHF) to build rental homes for individuals, families, seniors, people with disabilities and Indigenous people.

“Every one of the affordable homes announced today are desperately needed and will change the life course for thousands of individuals and families in the decades ahead,” said Jill Atkey, CEO of the BC Non-Profit Housing Association. “The community housing sector looks forward to working with municipal partners to ensure these new homes are built as quickly as possible.”

Of the new construction, 1,000 homes will be added specifically for Indigenous people.

“The Aboriginal Management Housing Association (AMHA) is thrilled to see that out of the 47 projects approved for the CHF, 21 are Indigenous-led projects,” said Margaret Pfoh, CEO, AMHA. “Each of the successful housing developments will enhance and foster a broader sense of community for all future tenants. Indigenous housing issues require Indigenous solutions, and we congratulate each society for leading the change we need to see in our province. In order to move forward in reconciliation, it is crucial British Columbia continues to prioritize the unique housing barriers faced by Indigenous peoples.”