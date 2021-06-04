Toby Creek as of Friday, June 4, 2021. High waters washed out the road, forcing an indefinite closure. (Supplied by B.C. Ministry of Transportation - Rocky Mountain District, Twitter)

Toby Creek Road has been washed out near Panorama, leading to a full closure until the waters can recede.

According to the B.C. Ministry of Transporation, the washout is approximately one kilometre west of Panorama Resort Drive.

“Crews are currently monitoring and assessing the situation,” said the Ministry’s Rocky Mountain District. “We are anticipating repairs as soon as the water recedes.”

Drive BC said the road is fully closed as an assessment is underway. There is no current detour available for the public.

An update on the road conditions will be provided by Drive BC at 9:00 am on Saturday.