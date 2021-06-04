The new policy will provide assessment and inspection of trees on City land.

According to Katelyn Pocha, Water/Wastewater Project Manager, the policy will help reduce risk to residents and staff.

“The City of Cranbrook recognizes that it is not possible to maintain all municipal trees in perfect condition, but the objective is to ensure responsible management of public safety by making treed areas as safe as possible within the limits of assigned resources,” said Pocha.

The policy will provide residents and Staff with information:

When tree risk assessments will be conducted Through public feedback Accident/Incident Significant weather event

Guidelines for managing risks of trees on City Land

Timelines for repair or removal of trees on City Land

Pocha said the Municipal Tree Policy and Procedure was identified through an ongoing review of the City’s policies, as well as the policies of other local governments.

City Council’s decision to pass the policy was unanimous.

*** Story by Josiah Spyker ***