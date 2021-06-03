Just one new COVID-19 case was reported in the Fernie area last week, with a combined total of 21 new infections for the whole region.

Providing data from May 23rd to 29th, the BC Centre for Disease Control said the Cranbrook area saw the highest number of new cases with nine, while Fernie saw the least.

Kimberley, after having three consecutive weeks with no new cases, has reported two last week. Two infections were also reported in the Creston area. Meanwhile Golden confirmed three and Windermere had four.

While rates have gone up in most places across the East Kootenay, the positivity rate is still relatively low compared to other places around B.C.

Newly reported cases each week since the start of May, along with vaccine rates can be found below. Numbers in brackets represent cases per 100,000 people

Cranbrook (6) New Cases 9 new cases – May 23rd to 29th 2 new cases – May 16th to 22nd 4 new cases – May 9th to 15th 7 new cases – May 2nd to 8th Vaccination Rate – As of May 24th 66% – 18+ with one vaccine dose

Kimberley (1) New Cases 2 new cases – May 23rd to 29th 0 new cases – May 16th to 22nd 0 new cases – May 9th to 15th 0 new cases – May 2nd to 8th Vaccination Rate – As of May 24th 71% – 18+ with one vaccine dose

Fernie (2) New Cases 1 new case – May 23rd to 29th 6 new cases – May 16th to 22nd 11 new cases – May 9th to 15th 5 new cases – May 2nd to 8th Vaccination Rate – As of May 24th 65% – 18+ with one vaccine dose

Windermere (5) New Cases 4 new cases – May 23rd to 29th 1 new case – May 16th to 22nd 1 new case – May 9th to 15th 6 new cases – May 2nd to 8th Vaccination Rate – As of May 24th 76% – 18+ with one vaccine dose

Golden (4) New Cases 3 new cases – May 23rd to 29th 2 new cases – May 16th to 22nd 2 new cases – May 9th to 15th 12 new cases – May 2nd to 8th Vaccination Rate – As of May 24th 77% – 18+ with one vaccine dose

Creston (3) New Cases 2 new cases – May 23rd to 29th 2 new cases – May 16th to 22nd 0 new cases – May 9th to 15th 6 new cases – May 2nd to 8th Vaccination Rate – As of May 24th 58% – 18+ with one vaccine dose



While there have been net increases for four areas within the region the numbers remain relatively low. For example, the highest new case rate in the province for last week is in the Fort Nelson area in the north, with 25 new cases per 100,000 people.

Fernie’s has seen a steady decline in new cases throughout the later part of May, meaning the area could be on a positive trend.

The region as a whole has seen an increase in the week over week case numbers, with 21 reported last week and 13 the week before.