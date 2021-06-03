Christy Tallman, last seen in the 1200-block of 16th Avenue South in Cranbrook on June 1st, 2021. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is turning to the public to help in the search of a missing 27-year-old woman.

Police said Christy Tallman was last seen in the 1200-block of 16th Avenue South after leaving her home on Tuesday, June 1st at around 10 p.m.

At the time, she was wearing dark shorts, a white t-shirt and carrying a dark purse.

Tallman is described as standing 5’8″ tall, with long, black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 170 lbs.

“Anyone who sees Christy Tallman is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471,” said Constable Katie Forgeron.