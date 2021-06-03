Driving along Cranbrook’s 3rd Avenue South will look a little different with the addition of two new 4-way stops on Friday.

The City of Cranbrook said the stops will be at two important intersections: at 4th Street South near TM Roberts and another at 11th Street South.

Advance notice signs will be in place ahead of both intersections for the next few weeks as a reminder of the change to traffic patterns.

“The changes are a result of recommendations from a recent traffic impact study completed as part of new growth and development in the City,” said Cranbrook.

The City is asking residents to be patient and cautious when approaching these intersections, as some drivers and pedestrians may take time to adjust to the changes, even with the additional signage in place.