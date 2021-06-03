With the warm weather melting the higher elevation snowpack, residents are asked to be cautious around all of the region’s waterways and be prepared in the event of seasonal flooding.

“We are expecting to see water levels rise as the high-elevation snowpack melts,” said Loree Duczek, Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) Information Officer. “We encourage everyone to stay clear of creek banks and rivers during this spring run-off and urge anyone who lives in an area prone to seasonal flooding to take steps to protect their properties.”

The RDEK has self-fill sandbag stations set up at the following locations:

Cranbrook Public Works Yard – Cobham Avenu

Old Barn: Mountainside Golf Course – Fairmont Hot Springs Road

Windermere Fire Hall: Highway 93/95 (parking lot accessed off Wood Lane)

Jaffray Community Hall: 7369 Jaffray Village Loop Rd (left of the building near the pavilion)

Hosmer: Elk River Hostel/Pub – Hwy 3 at 6th Avenue, in the lot south of the pub. This will be fully set up by Friday.

The stations will provide sand and bags, but residents must bring their own shovel and gloves. The RDEK said more sandbag stations will be set up as needed.

A High Streamflow Advisory has been issued for the East Kootenay by the BC River Forecast Centre, as river levels begin to rise. While no major flooding is expected at this time, the RDEK said minor flooding in low-lying areas or rapid, unpredictable changes in waterways is always possible.

Rural homes have already gotten the RDEK’s seasonal flooding preparedness newsletter a few weeks ago, but the information is also posted on the RDEK’s website along with other resources.

Residents can also sign up for the regional Evacuation Notification System, which will send notifications via landline, mobile phone or text if their property or marked location is within an evacuation alert or order is enacted.

More: RDEK website