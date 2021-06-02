Members of the agriculture sector are being encouraged by the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) to attend a webinar on Thursday aimed at wildfire preparedness.

“This webinar has been organized to support and engage producers, farmers, ranchers as we head into wildfire season,” said Terry Balan, RDEK Wildfire Resilience Supervisor. “It will be an interactive session. Not only will we be looking sharing a host of preparedness information, we are also hoping to hear from them about their needs, any gaps that have been identified in the past, and ideas about potential improvements that would see additional support provided to the agricultural sector in the East Kootenay.”

The Agriculture Wildfire Information Exchange will start Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and finish at 11 a.m. via Zoom. The event will include presentations from the BC Wildfire Service, RDEK, Climate and Agriculture Initiative, and local emergency management experts.

A 2021 Wildfire Seasonal Outlook, an overview of planned mitigation and fuel treatment activities, wildfire preparedness activities for the agricultural sector in 2021, an overview of temporary access permits during a wildfire emergency will be up for discussion among other topics.

Registration for the Thursday information exchange is available online.

More: East Kootenay Agriculture Wildfire Information Exchange (RDEK)