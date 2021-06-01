Starting at the end of August, trucks will roll through Kimberley neighbourhoods picking up recycling.

According to the City of Kimberley, recycling carts will be delivered to 3,122 single-family homes, while anyone living in multi-unit dwellings will still be responsible for their own collection.

The City said the program is being funded by both Recycle BC and the Regional District of East Kootenay.

“Kimberley is one of the few municipalities in British Columbia with no curbside recycling program as yet,” said Nik Morissette, Manager of Road Operations with the City of Kimberley. “Introducing this program is going to have major impacts on our environment. We look forward to being a part of the solution to divert waste from the landfill and help keep BC and the East Kootenays beautiful.”

The City said Recycle BC uses a consistent list of allowable items across the province, that includes newspapers, boxboard packaging, cardboard and plastic bottles.

MORE: Acceptable Recycling Materials (City of Kimberley)

According to the City, people will still be required to bring glass, foam packaging, plastic and lined plastic bags, and hazardous materials to the recycling depot.

*** Story by Josiah Spyker ***