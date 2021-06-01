Canadians who got a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can now get a Pfizer or Moderna shot as a second dose.

Ottawa has greenlit mixed vaccine schedules based on new guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

NACI said if your first dose was the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine you can still receive a second dose of those. In addition, Moderna and Pfizer shots can be used in first and second-dose combinations safely.

The new advice comes in light of recent studies from Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain on the safety of using mixed COVID-19 vaccines.