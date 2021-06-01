A joint enforcement campaign between the City of Cranbrook’s Bylaw Services and the local RCMP will look to create improved crime awareness while assisting businesses to make improvements around security.

The City said the two agencies will utilize the Citizens on Patrol (COPS) program to assist in the tracking and reporting of incidents and any unusual activity in business areas of Cranbrook, along Highway 3 and in the downtown core.

Over the coming weeks, RCMP will make more regular patrols in these areas. Officers plan to make use of the police e-bikes provided by the City, with two dedicated officers supplementing regular uniformed patrol and plainclothes positions.

Cranbrook said it is important for businesses to come forward and make the RCMP aware of any crimes while notifying the local Bylaw Service of individuals not complying with City bylaws.

“Our Bylaw Services team is in full support of the efforts of our local RCMP around crime and theft reduction,” said Paul Heywood, Manager of Building and Bylaw Services with the City of Cranbrook. “We will continue to ensure that all individuals comply with our City bylaws, and invite businesses and concerned citizens to call 311, or bylaw services directly at 1-250-489-0263 to report a bylaw infraction or concern. We are here to support businesses throughout the city, so that they can continue to operate without hindrance or loss.”

Meanwhile, Cranbrook RCMP was approved to hire two additional officers in early May. The local police will also add a watch clerk administrative position.

“The civilian watch clerk position will be an integral part of our team, allowing our uniformed police officers to spend more of their shift on the road conducting proactive patrols of area hot spots,” says Staff Sgt. Barry Graham of the Cranbrook RCMP Detachment. “This enhanced mobility will help expedite our response to calls for service which will result in more successful investigations. The additional visibility will help deter illegal activities and provide more comfort to our communities who are understandably concerned with the issues we all face.”

Council has already approved funding for the clerk position and additional officers through the City budget process conducted earlier in the spring.

“Council has been proactive in dealing with this issue. Working closely with the RCMP and our local business owners, we hope to reduce this problem,” says Mayor Lee Pratt. “As Staff Sergeant Graham said, it is important for the business owners and the residents to report any suspicious activity, so they are aware of it. Safety of our community is a definite priority for this Council and our City staff.”