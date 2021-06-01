Bike Racks are packed at local schools for Go By Bike Week in Cranbrook. Many are riding to work. Participation is way up this year. At last check, (5 am June 1st ) 697 riders were registered, along with 62 teams. In comparison, 117 rode last year with 11 teams. There’s a team challenge on between workplaces. East Kootenay Community Credit Union is the defending champion. Coffee tents are running 7:30am-9am at 4 locations including EKCU on Baker Street in Downtown Cranbrook, Hot Shots on Victoria Avenue, and on the strip at Cobs Bread and Northstar Bicycle Company. We’re getting live reports each morning from the Go Bike Bike Cranbrook group. 2day-FM has a team entered. The Radio Riders.