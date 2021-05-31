Interior Health’s (IH) COVID-19 immunization campaign is moving ahead, with about 510,000 vaccine doses administered so far.

“People are beginning to receive notifications telling them it’s time to book their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. “This means our clinics are returning to rural and remote communities, and we are adding new hours and options at our larger urban clinics, to make it as easy as possible for people to get their first and second dose.”

Those who received Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have begun to be notified to book their second dose eight weeks after their initial immunization. IH said it started sending out notifications last Thursday, May 27th.

“Registering for your vaccine notifications is an important step to ensuring the highest protection from COVID-19,” said Brown. “Everyone should register and schedule their vaccination as soon as possible.”

So far, 85,143 first doses and 32,885 second doses have been administered across the IH region, for a total of 518,028.

IH said its rollout is a coordinated effort between itself and the First Nations Health Authority.