The Kootenay Pro Tour will open its 2021 golfing season on Monday, May 31st.

Due to recent changes from the B.C. Government’s new safe restart plan, the Kootenay Pro Tour has the green light to move ahead with their season.

“With our tour events, we operate in foursome tee times so we can easily manage all of the safety protocols in place,” Scott McClain told MyEastKootenayNow.com, Commissioner of the Kootenay Pro Tour. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our competition events once again for the Kootenay Rockies region.”

Members on the Kootenay Pro Tour have to be PGA of BC members. Seeing as it’s a regional tour of the PGA of BC, the one-day events eventually culminate with the Kootenay Pro Tour Championship in mid-September.

MORE: 2021 Schedule (Kootenay Pro Tour)

“We also compete in PGA of BC provincial competitions that are outside of our Kootenay events,” added McClain.

The Kootenay Pro Tour encompasses local courses across the East Kootenay. Stretching from the Elk Valley to Creston, competitors are included from Golden and Revelstoke as well.

“Competition for our tour includes playing for money as well as Order of Merit points, which help to give us standings on a provincial level against other region professionals.”

Given the turbulent times with the COVID-19 pandemic, McClain said they are excited to be able to get back to local courses this season with their full schedule.

“We are super thrilled to be able to return to competition and we’re looking forward to having host clubs offer their courses and facilities and looking forward to getting together with all of our fellow professionals to network, to catch up, to compete against once another.”

“It’s a great opportunity for our PGA of BC members to get out on a course, in addition to their normal roles at their own facilities, teaching professionals, shop workers, general managers, and so forth,” added McClain.

The Kootenay Pro Tour opens on Monday, May 31st at the Cranbrook Golf Club. Members will then end their season on September 13th with the two-day Kootenay Pro Tour Championship at both St. Eugene Mission and Shadow Mountain.