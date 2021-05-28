Interior of the Sullivan Mine powerhouse in Kimberley. (Supplied by Columbia Basin Trust)

Kimberley’s Underground Interpretive Centre Tour will be unveiling the newly restored powerhouse later this spring.

According to the Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society, back when the mine was operating, the powerhouse supplied compressed air to underground equipment, as well as 300-volt DC power to the electric trains that transported ore, workers and equipment.

“We make history come alive; that’s what makes this exhibit unique,” explained Mick Henningson, President and Restoration Project Manager for the Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society. “The powerhouse is special in that it’s historical, yet heavily visited today. Each season 10,000 people come through the doors, outside of a COVID-19 year.”

The Society said the 1924 structure still holds the original compressors and generators as well as artifacts and treasures. While the powerhouse was still structurally sound, the building needed repairs. After receiving funding from Columbia Basin Trust, a full assessment and conservation plan were conducted by heritage professionals.

Once it’s unveiled, the newly preserved building will be a part of the interactive train tour that takes visitors through the property.

*** Story by Josiah Spyker ***