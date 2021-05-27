Upgrades to FortisBC’s natural gas lines through the East Kootenay will start in June, with work going on around five communities.

FortisBC said work will continue through the summer and into the fall around Cranbrook, Kimberley, Skookumchuk, Elkford and Sparwood.

The gas company said work should not cause much traffic slowdown.

“Work will primarily be taking place in rural areas on existing FortisBC rights-of-way with limited public impacts. In some locations, people may see crews temporarily working alongside highways or public roads within a community. We will have traffic control personnel working as needed to safely direct motorists, cyclists or pedestrians through the area,” said FortisBC.

The project will upgrade a total of 29 sections of existing gas lines in the Northern, Thompson-Okanagan, Cariboo and Kootenay regions of the province.

FortisBC said the upgrades will allow the company to inspect the inside of the gas line using up-to-date in-line inspection equipment.

Work will include fixing pipes with bends and replacing fittings, while work in other areas will include line replacement and installing stations to regulate pressure on the system.

Below are maps showing the approximate locations where FortisBC will work through 2021.