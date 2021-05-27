Kimberley has not reported a single case of COVID-19 for three weeks, as only 13 new cases were reported in Cranbrook, Fernie, Windermere, Golden, and Creston combined.

The latest case data comes from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). Reporting new case counts between May 16th and 22nd, Fernie saw the largest number of new COVID-19 cases with six. However, it’s a decrease of five new cases from the previous week.

Cranbrook only reported two new cases, the same for Golden and Creston, while Windermere only had one.

Below are the newly reported COVID-19 cases across the East Kootenay since the start of May:

Cranbrook (-2) New Cases 2 new cases – May 16th to 22nd 4 new cases – May 9th to 15th 7 new cases – May 2nd to 8th Vaccination Rate – As of May 24th 59% – 18+ with one vaccine dose

Kimberley (-) New Cases 0 new cases – May 16th to 22nd 0 new cases – May 9th to 15th 0 new cases – May 2nd to 8th Vaccination Rate – As of May 24th 63% – 18+ with one vaccine dose

Fernie (-5) New Cases 6 new cases – May 16th to 22nd 11 new cases – May 9th to 15th 5 new cases – May 2nd to 8th Vaccination Rate – As of May 24th 55% – 18+ with one vaccine dose

Windermere (-) New Cases 1 new case – May 16th to 22nd 1 new case – May 9th to 15th 6 new cases – May 2nd to 8th Vaccination Rate – As of May 24th 75% – 18+ with one vaccine dose

Golden (-) New Cases 2 new cases – May 16th to 22nd 2 new cases – May 9th to 15th 12 new cases – May 2nd to 8th Vaccination Rate – As of May 24th 75% – 18+ with one vaccine dose

Creston (+2) New Cases 2 new cases – May 16th to 22nd 0 new cases – May 9th to 15th 6 new cases – May 2nd to 8th Vaccination Rate – As of May 24th 55% – 18+ with one vaccine dose



It’s another positive week for the East Kootenay in terms of new COVID-19 transmission, with a net decrease of five new cases across all communities.

While Fernie has seen the largest number of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, they had a five-case drop last week, potentially showing positive signs of decreased transmission.

As a whole, the East Kootenay’s average daily rate of transmission is among the lowest in British Columbia.