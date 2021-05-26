The City of Kimberley has lifted its community-wide Water Quality Advisory after turbidity levels have decreased.

Kimberley said testing shows the water quality is now considered good, according to Interior Health Guidelines.

Turbidity levels have dropped below 1 NTU, meaning it is considered safe for consumption.

The City of Kimberley updates and posts its turbidity levels each day, except weekends and statutory holidays.

More: Water Quality/Turbidity Index (City of Kimberley)