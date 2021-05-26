News Kimberley lifts Water Quality Advisory SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff May 26, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) The City of Kimberley has lifted its community-wide Water Quality Advisory after turbidity levels have decreased. Kimberley said testing shows the water quality is now considered good, according to Interior Health Guidelines. Turbidity levels have dropped below 1 NTU, meaning it is considered safe for consumption. The City of Kimberley updates and posts its turbidity levels each day, except weekends and statutory holidays. More: Water Quality/Turbidity Index (City of Kimberley) Tags: Kimberley