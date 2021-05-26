The College of the Rockies Avalanche may soon be able to compete in the PACWEST once again, due to an easing of COVID-19 restrictions in British Columbia.

The PACWEST (Pacific Western Athletic Association) said they are optimistic they can return to conference competition for volleyball, basketball, and soccer by Fall 2021.

“Safety remains our top priority for our member institutions, student-athletes, coaches, officials, and staff,” said the PACWEST. “The 2021/22 season will be a transition year in which league schedules will be reduced or compressed allowing for a measured approach and a safe return to competitive sport participation.”

In preparation for a potential return to play, the PACWEST has published guiding principles. Those principles will then aid in the PACWEST’s decision-making process of the upcoming season.

Public Health Orders (PHOs) will be reviewed on a regular basis and inform decisions Example: Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training documents including Return to Campus Primer, Going Forward Guidelines and viaSport Return to Sport

Travel may be reduced to reduce costs Acknowledging the financial challenges of member institutions

The outdoor competitive season (soccer) will not start before mid-September

The indoor competitive season (volleyball/basketball) will not start before November

Institutions will maintain independent authority to determine the date when student-athletes in any sport can commence on-campus training and practices

The PACWEST said further information will be provided as plans for the upcoming 2021/22 season shift, change, and adapt.