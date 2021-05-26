The red line shows the affected area for the reconstruction of 30th Avenue. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook, Google Maps)

Starting Thursday, May 27th, Okanagan Aggregates Ltd. will begin the full reconstruction of 30th Avenue in Cranbrook from 3rd Street South to 7th Street South.

According to the City of Cranbrook, construction will be ongoing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday for the entirety of the project.

Local traffic will be permitted, but 30th Avenue will be closed to the general public for the duration of construction.

The City of Cranbrook said affected residents will be getting full details about the construction, although garbage and recycling collection will be unaffected. However, buses will be detoured while construction is ongoing.