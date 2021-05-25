The Ktunaxa Nation’s ‘xaȼqanaǂ ʔitkiniǂ’ or ‘Many Ways of Doing the Same Thing’ project was one of the recipients of the inaugural award.

The BC Achievement Foundation and the office of the Lieutenant Governor announced Ktunaxa as a recipient alongside two other organizations and six individuals.

According to the BC Achievement Foundation, the award recognizes individuals or organizations that inspire others to continue reconciliation efforts. That includes those who demonstrate exceptional leadership, integrity, respect and commitment to furthering reconciliation throughout British Columbia.

“The advisory committee for xaȼqanaǂ ʔitkiniǂ defined reconciliation as opening conversational space to Indigenous voice,” said Dr. Christopher Horsethief, co-principal investigator on the project. “Ktunaxa voices were once silenced in areas such as education, health care and child care. This project is bringing these voices back.”

The BC Achievement Foundation said the Ktunaxa Nation’s partnership with Interior Health, the University of Victoria and the University of British Columbia was reciprocal. By partnering together, they were able to understand and implement mutual goals for reconciliation, and what that looks like for the Ktunaxa Nation people.

In April, the Canadian Institutes for Health Research gave the xaȼqanaǂ ʔitkiniǂ project a $950,000 grant.

The BC Achievement Foundation said the xaȼqanaǂ ʔitkiniǂ research team ensures that research is conducted with honour and respect of cultural protocols, local expertise, and the Ktunaxa language.

