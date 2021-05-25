Columbia Valley RCMP found two stolen vehicles while responding to a noise complaint in Windermere on Saturday.

RCMP said officers went to the property along Kananuk Road and tried to speak with the owner.

While at the scene, officers found a Ford F350 that was reported as stolen out of Kimberley, and a Yamaha dirt bike that was stolen from another property in Windermere.

Both vehicles have been towed from the property and police are continuing to investigate.