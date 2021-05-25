News Stolen vehicles recovered while police respond to noise complaint in Windermere SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff May 25, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Columbia Valley RCMP found two stolen vehicles while responding to a noise complaint in Windermere on Saturday. RCMP said officers went to the property along Kananuk Road and tried to speak with the owner. While at the scene, officers found a Ford F350 that was reported as stolen out of Kimberley, and a Yamaha dirt bike that was stolen from another property in Windermere. Both vehicles have been towed from the property and police are continuing to investigate. Tags: Columbia ValleyRCMPWindermere