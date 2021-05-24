A crew with the City of Cranbrook is working on repairing a significant water main break impacting customers near the industrial area of the community.

Cranbrook said the break occurred around Industrial Road 3 and Industrial Road C on Monday afternoon.

Water service has been shut off to a large area of town, including the mobile home park above Farbrook Auto and properties around Hurry Avenue.

The City expects the water to be off until at least 8 p.m.