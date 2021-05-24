News Water main break impacting customers around Cranbrook’s industrial area SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff May 24, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) A crew with the City of Cranbrook is working on repairing a significant water main break impacting customers near the industrial area of the community. Cranbrook said the break occurred around Industrial Road 3 and Industrial Road C on Monday afternoon. Water service has been shut off to a large area of town, including the mobile home park above Farbrook Auto and properties around Hurry Avenue. The City expects the water to be off until at least 8 p.m. Tags: Cranbrook