RDEK Electoral Area A Director Mike Sosnowski (right) presents John Pallone (centre) and Mike Delich (left) of the Fernie Holy Family Parish with a cheque for $10,000 to go towards the Church’s restoration of the bell tower and roof repairs. (Supplied by the RDEK)

Electoral Area A’s portion of the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) budget is supporting a number of programs and services, even with a 4.1% decrease in overall residential assessment for 2021.

“I am always very aware of the importance of keeping the line on taxation, while maintaining services for residents. I work closely with the RDEK staff to achieve this balance and this year, am very proud to see an overall decrease in the Electoral Area A residential tax rate,” said RDEK Electoral Area A Director Mike Sosnowski. “From contributing $10,000 for the Fernie Holy Family Parish Bell Tower repairs, to helping the Fernie Historical Society digitize the Free Press, supporting Angel Flight East Kootenay, planned diking work, highway access improvements in Hosmer and much needed renovations to their Fire Hall, it’s rewarding to see our tax dollars at work making an impact for residents in the Valley.”

According to the RDEK, while there are a number of services for residents of Area A, the average $379,000 residential property in the area will see an overall decrease of 4.1% this year.

There are a number of major capital projects planned for Area A, including the construction of two fire bays and renovation of the Hosmer Fire Hall, the $1-million Hill Road Dike project, and participation in the construction of an Elk Valley composting facility.

The fire hall renovations have been paid for by Area A’s portion of the Elk Valley Mine Tax Sharing Grant; a Union of BC Municipalities Community Emergency Preparedness Fund grant has paid for 75% of the Hill Road Dike project; and 2/3 of the composting facility has been paid for through a provincial and federal grant.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to see many of the projects move forward this year and am proud to support so many local projects that will have a profound impact on our communities for years to come,” said Sosnowski.