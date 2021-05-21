Campers and other outdoor recreators can enjoy the long weekend at Koocanusa after the B.C. Government officially lifted its recreation order.

The Provincial Government said residents will be able to camp in identified sites and use motorized and off-road vehicles on trails in the Koocanusa area.

Originally implemented on April 8, 2020, the rule from the Province was put in place to discourage social gatherings and recreational travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order has been lifted following the formal implementation of the 2021 Koocanusa recreation strategy.

That said, travel restrictions from the B.C. Government is still in place until May 25th.

“Fines can be given to those who leave their region for non-essential travel. People are asked to stay local and in their community, and not travel for non-essential reasons,” said the Province.

B.C. residents are asked to enjoy the outdoors responsibly and pick a recreation site as close to home as possible to help limit the spread of COVID-19.