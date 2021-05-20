There have been no new cases reported in Kimberley in the past two weeks, with a decrease in new cases reported in Cranbrook, Creston, Windermere, and Golden.

The localized data is according to the latest COVID-19 report from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). Between May 9th and 15th, Fernie saw the largest number of new COVID-19 cases with 11, followed by four new cases in Cranbrook, three in Golden, one in the Windermere area, and no new cases in Kimberley or Creston.

Below are the newly reported COVID-19 cases across the East Kootenay since the start of May:

Cranbrook (-3) 4 new cases – May 9th to 15th 7 new cases – May 2nd to 8th

Kimberley (-) 0 new cases – May 9th to 15th 0 new cases – May 2nd to 8th

Fernie (+7) 11 new cases – May 9th to 15th 5 new cases – May 2nd to 8th

Windermere (-5) 1 new case – May 9th to 15th 6 new cases – May 2nd to 8th

Golden (-10) 2 new cases – May 9th to 15th 12 new cases – May 2nd to 8th

Creston (-6) 0 new cases – May 9th to 15th 6 new cases – May 2nd to 8th



Based on the most recent data, the East Kootenay is seeing a positive trend in new case counts, with all local areas seeing a decrease from the previous week, except for Fernie.

Golden had the largest decrease in new COVID-19 cases from the week before, while Fernie saw seven more cases reported than the prior week.

All-in-all, the East Kootenay’s average daily rate of COVID-19 transmission remains on the lower end compared to areas in the Lower Mainland.