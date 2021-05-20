You won’t be able to head over to the United States just yet.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the closure of the border between Canada and the United States has been extended another 30 days.

Trudeau said the move is being made to protect health and limit the spread of COVID-19. Non-essential travel between the two countries remains restricted until at least June 21st.

The border has remained closed to non-essential travel since March of last year.

