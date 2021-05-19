41 community projects and initiatives will get a share of $53,300.19 from the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) as part of its largest-ever annual granting program.

CFKR said 17 endowment funds had a total of $32,730.77 re-invested into them, growing future grants.

“The Community Foundation is thrilled to support the excellent work of these local non-profit organizations that contribute so much to each of our communities, especially during the current pandemic,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director.

A wide range of community programs and projects received funding from the CFKR, with all applications reviewed by its local volunteer committees.

CFKR said the following organizations received funding:

  • Cranbrook and area ($13,683.22 in total):
    • Knights of Pythias community volunteerism award: $500.00
    • Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network (Wild Voices): $1,000.00
    • Cranbrook and District Search and Rescue Society (medical supplies): $1,500.00
    • Community Connections of SE BC:
      • Edible Garden at new Cranbrook Food Bank location: $1,029.02
      • Better At Home – Transportation for Seniors: $1,500.00
    • Cranbrook and District Arts Council (new laptop): $1,244.89
    • The Dwelling Place Church Ministries (door project): $1,273.91
    • East Kootenay Foundation for Health (Foundry EK): $1,500.00
    • East Kootenay SPCA (cat towers): $741.95
    • Galloway Curling Club (hot water heater replacement): $1,143.45
    • Symphony of the Kootenays (outdoor concert): $750.00
    • Wildsight (Eco-Stewards): $1,500.00
  • Elkford ($3,157.53 in total):
    • Wapiti Ski Club (picnic tables and heaters): $1,500.00
    • Elkford Public Library Association (books for youth): $658.03
    • Elkford Skating Club (skating program): $599.50
    • Twin Meadows Animal Rescue Society (veterinary care): $400.00
  • Fernie ($3,744.01 in total):
    • Fernie Family Garden (accessibility project): $1,500.00
    • Fernie and District Arts Council (public arts festival): $1,000.00
    • Association Francophone des Rocheuses du Sud (Story Walk): $744.01
    • Fernie Legion (facility improvement project): $500.00
  • Sparwood ($4,442.24 in total):
    • Elk Valley Seniors Housing Society (Meals on Wheels): $1,530.00
    • Sparwood Golf Club (clubhouse lighting project): $1,206.12
    • Twin Meadows Animal Rescue Society (veterinary care): $1,206.12
    • Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network (Wild Voices Sparwood): $500.00
  • CFKR’s agency/designated endowment funds:
    • East Kootenay Community Credit Union Endowment Fund to Cranbrook Salvation Army food programs: $2,525.76
    • Columbia Outdoor School/Blue Lake Camp: $2,066.02
    • Cranbrook History Centre: $1,314.18
    • Cranbrook Community Theatre: $500.80
    • Children First (early childhood education/support): $1,661.62
    • East Kootenay Foundation for Health: $1,121.39
    • EKFH-Roy and Annabel Maundrell Fund: $255.53
  • CFKR’s donor-advised funds:
    • Casey and Corrine Hanemayer Fund provided operational grants to CMHA- Kootenays/Haven Gardens for $4,500.00 and to CFKR for $8.642.63
    • Melodie Hull Fund for Mental Health and Addictions (BC Schizophrenia Society, local support groups): $485.07
    • Greg Fisher Community Fund: $1,306.14 to The Kidney Foundation of Canada, BC/Yukon Branch
    • Janice Regnier Fund for Mental Health and Addictions: $522.10 to The Kidney Foundation of Canada, BC/Yukon Branch
    • Community Matters Fund (Foundry EK): $246.95
    • Hough Ingalls Fund for Animal Welfare (EK SPCA cat towers): $375.00
  • Casey and Corrine Hanemayer Funds re-invested into the following endowment funds from their 2021 grants:
    • East Kootenay SPCA Fund: $5,000.00
    • Friends of Fort Steele Fund: $5,000.00
    • Cranbrook History Centre Fund: $5,000.00
    • East Kootenay Foundation for Health Fund: $5,000.00
  • Other endowment fund holders who re-invested their 2021 grants:
    • Joyce Metcalfe Memorial Fund (Cranbrook Bugle Band): $444.60
    • Key City Theatre Legacy Fund: $235.71
    • Friends of Fort Steele Fund: $5,315.65
    • Symphony of the Kootenays: $2,373.19
    • Niedermayer Family Fund: $1,643.08
    • Hough Ingalls Fund for Animal Welfare: $21.63
    • Northern BC Friends of Children East Kootenay Branch Fund: $312.99
    • Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Education Fund: $279.71
    • Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club Fund: $320.85
    • East Kootenay SPCA Fund: $282.69
    • Cranbrook Past and Present Teachers’ Legacy Fund: $274.85
    • Cranbrook Public Library Fund: $727.01
    • Key City Gymnastics Club Fund: $498.81