(supplied by the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies)

41 community projects and initiatives will get a share of $53,300.19 from the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) as part of its largest-ever annual granting program.

CFKR said 17 endowment funds had a total of $32,730.77 re-invested into them, growing future grants.

“The Community Foundation is thrilled to support the excellent work of these local non-profit organizations that contribute so much to each of our communities, especially during the current pandemic,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director.

A wide range of community programs and projects received funding from the CFKR, with all applications reviewed by its local volunteer committees.

CFKR said the following organizations received funding: