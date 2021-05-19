News CFKR completes largest annual granting program SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff May 19, 2021 (supplied by the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies) 41 community projects and initiatives will get a share of $53,300.19 from the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) as part of its largest-ever annual granting program. CFKR said 17 endowment funds had a total of $32,730.77 re-invested into them, growing future grants. “The Community Foundation is thrilled to support the excellent work of these local non-profit organizations that contribute so much to each of our communities, especially during the current pandemic,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director. A wide range of community programs and projects received funding from the CFKR, with all applications reviewed by its local volunteer committees. CFKR said the following organizations received funding: Cranbrook and area ($13,683.22 in total): Knights of Pythias community volunteerism award: $500.00 Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network (Wild Voices): $1,000.00 Cranbrook and District Search and Rescue Society (medical supplies): $1,500.00 Community Connections of SE BC: Edible Garden at new Cranbrook Food Bank location: $1,029.02 Better At Home – Transportation for Seniors: $1,500.00 Cranbrook and District Arts Council (new laptop): $1,244.89 The Dwelling Place Church Ministries (door project): $1,273.91 East Kootenay Foundation for Health (Foundry EK): $1,500.00 East Kootenay SPCA (cat towers): $741.95 Galloway Curling Club (hot water heater replacement): $1,143.45 Symphony of the Kootenays (outdoor concert): $750.00 Wildsight (Eco-Stewards): $1,500.00 Elkford ($3,157.53 in total): Wapiti Ski Club (picnic tables and heaters): $1,500.00 Elkford Public Library Association (books for youth): $658.03 Elkford Skating Club (skating program): $599.50 Twin Meadows Animal Rescue Society (veterinary care): $400.00 Fernie ($3,744.01 in total): Fernie Family Garden (accessibility project): $1,500.00 Fernie and District Arts Council (public arts festival): $1,000.00 Association Francophone des Rocheuses du Sud (Story Walk): $744.01 Fernie Legion (facility improvement project): $500.00 Sparwood ($4,442.24 in total): Elk Valley Seniors Housing Society (Meals on Wheels): $1,530.00 Sparwood Golf Club (clubhouse lighting project): $1,206.12 Twin Meadows Animal Rescue Society (veterinary care): $1,206.12 Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network (Wild Voices Sparwood): $500.00 CFKR’s agency/designated endowment funds: East Kootenay Community Credit Union Endowment Fund to Cranbrook Salvation Army food programs: $2,525.76 Columbia Outdoor School/Blue Lake Camp: $2,066.02 Cranbrook History Centre: $1,314.18 Cranbrook Community Theatre: $500.80 Children First (early childhood education/support): $1,661.62 East Kootenay Foundation for Health: $1,121.39 EKFH-Roy and Annabel Maundrell Fund: $255.53 CFKR’s donor-advised funds: Casey and Corrine Hanemayer Fund provided operational grants to CMHA- Kootenays/Haven Gardens for $4,500.00 and to CFKR for $8.642.63 Melodie Hull Fund for Mental Health and Addictions (BC Schizophrenia Society, local support groups): $485.07 Greg Fisher Community Fund: $1,306.14 to The Kidney Foundation of Canada, BC/Yukon Branch Janice Regnier Fund for Mental Health and Addictions: $522.10 to The Kidney Foundation of Canada, BC/Yukon Branch Community Matters Fund (Foundry EK): $246.95 Hough Ingalls Fund for Animal Welfare (EK SPCA cat towers): $375.00 Casey and Corrine Hanemayer Funds re-invested into the following endowment funds from their 2021 grants: East Kootenay SPCA Fund: $5,000.00 Friends of Fort Steele Fund: $5,000.00 Cranbrook History Centre Fund: $5,000.00 East Kootenay Foundation for Health Fund: $5,000.00 Other endowment fund holders who re-invested their 2021 grants: Joyce Metcalfe Memorial Fund (Cranbrook Bugle Band): $444.60 Key City Theatre Legacy Fund: $235.71 Friends of Fort Steele Fund: $5,315.65 Symphony of the Kootenays: $2,373.19 Niedermayer Family Fund: $1,643.08 Hough Ingalls Fund for Animal Welfare: $21.63 Northern BC Friends of Children East Kootenay Branch Fund: $312.99 Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Education Fund: $279.71 Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club Fund: $320.85 East Kootenay SPCA Fund: $282.69 Cranbrook Past and Present Teachers’ Legacy Fund: $274.85 Cranbrook Public Library Fund: $727.01 Key City Gymnastics Club Fund: $498.81 Tags: CranbrookElk ValleyElkfordFernieSparwood