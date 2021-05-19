The District of Sparwood has ratified a new five-year agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, Local 2698 (CUPE), which will see annual raises and other benefits come to the union’s workers.

Sparwood said the yearly raise will have some flexibility, depending on inflation, which is measured annually with the British Columbia Consumer Price Index.

Other than wage increases, the new agreement includes updated language to allow for broader application of sick leave for mental health, bereavement, and family illness purposes.

Negotiations took six days before a deal was struck, and Sparwood said both itself and the CUPE are satisfied with the outcome.

“Council is very pleased with the cooperative, respectful, and productive working relationship between District Administration and CUPE. The agreement is fair and solidifies our great working relationship with employees, which results in great services for residents,” said Sparwood Mayor David Wilks.

Union President John Owen echoed Wilks’ sentiment.

“Everyone listened to each other and problem solved together, these are crazy times, but we worked hard to reach an agreement that works for everyone,” said Owen.

The Collective Agreement covers about 50 employees, including Sparwood’s seasonal workers who provide municipal services throughout the District.

This new agreement will expire in February 2026.