News Columbia Valley RCMP investigating graffiti on Invermere’s J.A. Laird Elementary SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff May 18, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Graffiti on Invermere’s J.A. Laird Elementary School was reported to Columbia Valley RCMP on Sunday. Police attended the scene and photographed the extensive graffiti painted on the building’s exterior. Officers are reviewing video surveillance footage and evidence from the scene has been taken in. Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Columbia Valley RCMP or Crimestoppers. Tags: Columbia ValleyInvermereRCMP