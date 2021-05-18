Firefighters snuffed out a shed fire in Grandview Place that damaged three properties Monday evening.(Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services)

A shed fire that was threatening nearby homes was snuffed out by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services (CFES) on Monday evening.

The fire was sparked in a backyard shed at a home in the Grandview Place area of Cranbrook.

CFES said the flames damaged three properties but it was quickly contained before it could spread further.

No injuries were reported from the incident.