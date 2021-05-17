The BC Wildfire Service said smoke seen around Koocanusa Lake is coming from the United States.

Monitoring a high volume of calls about the smoke, the BC Wildfire Service said the Eureka Ranger District of northern Montana is conducting prescribed burns.

The United States Forest Service is burning slash piles just south of the border, with the smoke drifting north into Canada.

“We would like to thank the public for their continued diligence in reporting fires,” said the BC Wildfire Service, noting there is no cause for concern from the public.

If residents see smoke or a wildfire, the BC Wildfire Service is reminding the public to phone 1-800-663-5555 or to text *5555.

MORE: Smoke Forecast (Fire Smoke)