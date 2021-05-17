Avalanche Canada will receive $10-million from the B.C. Government to support its work in developing safety and awareness in the province’s mountainous regions.

“Avalanche Canada has been advocating for funding certainty for a number of years, and this grant responds to that need,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The work Avalanche Canada does is vital to our public safety, particularly as interest in winter recreation grows and as the frequency of extreme weather increases due to climate change. I’m pleased we are able to work with this organization to support its important work.”

According to the Province, about 75% of all avalanche fatalities in Canada occur in B.C., with about 90% of Avalanche Canada’s services delivered within the province.

The grant will be used to expand regional forecasts to underserved regions in B.C., increase delivery of avalanche safety training for youth and provide more programs to all winter recreationists.

“We are very grateful to the Government of B.C. for this funding,” said Gilles Valade, executive director, Avalanche Canada. “This ensures long-term sustainability for all our programs and allows us to expand our services to underserved regions of the province.”