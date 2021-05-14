Columbia Valley RCMP is investigating a fatal collision that killed a 36-year-old man on Friday morning south of Fairmont Hot Springs.

Police said officers responded to the incident near Highway 93/95 and the south end of Columbia Lake Road at around 4:30 a.m.

First responders found a pickup truck on its roof in the northbound ditch. The 36-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers were taken to hospital and treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

RCMP said factors that contributed to the collision are still under investigation.

The highway was closed for some time in the morning to give investigators and first responders access to the scene. Highway 93/95 has since re-opened.

A parallel investigation has been launched by the BC Coroners Service to confirm the man’s cause of death. No further information will be released about man’s identity.

Those who may have more information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292.