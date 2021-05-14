Construction added to Cypress Trail in Sparwood. (Supplied by the District of Sparwood)

The District of Sparwood is looking for those behind the new, but unauthorized construction along Cypress Trail.

Sparwood said it is looking to speak with the construction crew to discuss what they are building.

It added that trails should not be constructed without authorization, so the District can confirm the appropriateness of the location, safety and that it fits with Sparwood’s overall trail plan.

“We would really hate to have to take it down without first speaking with the people who are working on it as it looks to be very well constructed,” said the District.

Those behind the new construction or who may know the people involved is asked to contact sparwood@sparwood.ca or 250.425.6271.